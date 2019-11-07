Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald Jordan Memorial Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Middletown
3520 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4641
Resources
More Obituaries for Orland Breedlove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orland Breedlove

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Orland Breedlove Obituary
BREEDLOVE, Orlando Wayne Born July 2, 1937 in Morristown, TN to Burnell L and Donna Mae Breedlove. Passed away November 4, 2019 age 82. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jean Breedlove. He leaves to cherish his memory, two sons: Gerald Breedlove(Donna), and Calvin Breedlove, daughters: Teresa Shores (Terry,Sr.), Carlene Bridges, Darlene Breedlove, and Norma Breedlove, one sister Edna Simmons (Tom), grandfather of 19, great-grandfather of 23, daughter-in-law Kim Silas Breedlove and son-in-law Michael Bridges, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 10am until time of service 11am at Tried Stone Baptist Church, 621 Lafayette Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45044, Dr. Steven McGee, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. DonaldJordanMemorialChapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Orland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -