BREEDLOVE, Orlando Wayne Born July 2, 1937 in Morristown, TN to Burnell L and Donna Mae Breedlove. Passed away November 4, 2019 age 82. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jean Breedlove. He leaves to cherish his memory, two sons: Gerald Breedlove(Donna), and Calvin Breedlove, daughters: Teresa Shores (Terry,Sr.), Carlene Bridges, Darlene Breedlove, and Norma Breedlove, one sister Edna Simmons (Tom), grandfather of 19, great-grandfather of 23, daughter-in-law Kim Silas Breedlove and son-in-law Michael Bridges, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 10am until time of service 11am at Tried Stone Baptist Church, 621 Lafayette Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45044, Dr. Steven McGee, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. DonaldJordanMemorialChapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 7, 2019