MACK, Mother Orvetta Age 84, of Fairfield Township, Ohio, passed away on September 27, 2019 at UC West Chester Hospital in West Chester, Ohio. Mother Orvetta Mack was born in Autaugaville, Alabama, to Joseph and Hattie Caver on March 27, 1935. She married the late Supt. Willie D. Mack on April 8, 1957 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She worked as a licensed practical nurse for Mercy Hospital in Hamilton, Ohio. She served alongside her husband as the first lady of Christ Temple Church Of God In Christ in Hamilton, Ohio for nearly 50 years. She was a founding trustee of the Hope Project Ministries, where she was a volunteer with the HOPE Youth Camp program and Sister-to-Sister Summer Retreat. Mother Orvetta Mack is preceded in death by her parents, her late husband, and brothers and sisters. She leaves to celebrate her homegoing five children: Lester (Rita) of Dayton, Ohio, Richard (Andrea) of Atlanta, Georgia, Paul, Kimberly, and Phillip Mack of Hamilton, Ohio, eight grandchildren: Prentice, Alia, Preston, Joshua, Jaelynn, Isaiah, Kristin, and Paul, Jr. as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family of Mother Orvetta Mack wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to Dr. Sunita Dheenan, her nephrologist, Visiting Physicians Association, Pinacle Health Care, and the many women of God who spent time with her during her lonely days: Sister Diana Smiley, Mother Sharon Bradford, and Sister Nancy Jenkins. The visitation will be 7-9 pm on October 4, 2019 at Christ Temple Church Of God In Christ 577 S. Second St. Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral services will be held 11am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Christ Temple Church Of God In Christ with Pastor Paul Mack, officiating. Burial will follow at the Butler County Memorial Park. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 3, 2019