BRANHAM, Orville M., Lt Col. (ret. USAF) Most recently of Pensacola, FL, passed away on 1 March 2019 due to complications of renal and heart diseases at the age of 79. He humbly served his country, community and faith. He was a much beloved husband, father and friend who will be sorely missed. Instead of flowers, donations may be made to Berea College's Tuition Assistance Fund (Berea, KY), the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or (MSF).
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019