|
|
EGBERT, Orville F. On January 13, 1929 Harry & Gertrude (Grey) welcomed a beautiful baby boy and they named him Orville Frederick Egbert. On March 21, 2020 at the age of 91, he passed away from heart failure. Orville is survived by his wife of 69 years Ruth (Engelhaupt) Egbert; daughters Janyce Sharpnack (Douglas), Sheryl Egbert (Toni Jones); grandchildren Rebecca Tarumoto (Zane), James Sharpnack (Victoria), Michael Sharpnack (Danielle); 5 great-grandchildren who he adored: Abigail and Naomi Tarumoto, Penny Sharpnack, Leora Sharpnack, Jaylen Long; godsons Gary Chiles and Jason Egbert; brother Kenten Egbert, sister Mary Clack, brother-in-law Paul Brockman, sister-in-law LeRue Gooder and many nieces and nephews. Orville was preceded in death by sisters Marjorie Chiles, Clarabell Brockman; sisters-in-law Cathryn Egbert, Treva Weymer and Rosella Engelhaupt; brothers-in-law Therman Chiles, Tony Clark, Albert Gooder, Emerson, Eugene and William Engelhaupt. Orville attended Kettlersville Grade School and Anna High School. He had many useful talents including farming and driving a truck. He worked 10 years for the Sidney News and 26 years for the Dayton Daily News as a photo engraver. Orville was a U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1951-1953 as a motor pool dispatcher. He graduated from officer candidate school in Harlsruke Germany. He loved fishing, Ohio State Football "Go Bucks", and growing giant tomatoes. Orville was a member of St John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Vandalia for 57 years where he enjoyed helping with the church yard work and attending Sunday services. Graveside services will be held at the Loramie Valley Cemetery with Pastor Jim Miller officiating. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Orville will be forever in the arms of Jesus Christ our Savior. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St John Evangelical Lutheran Church 122 W. National Rd. Vandalia in Orville's memory. Many thanks to Brookdale Hospice and Brookdale Senior Living Englewood for their care. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020