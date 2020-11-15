1/
Orville GRIFFIETH
GRIFFIETH, Orville C.H. "Griff"

Age 92, of St. Petersburg, FL, and Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Grandview Medical

Center. Griff was born in Englewood, Ohio, on November 2, 1928. He was an Accountant for Montgomery County and a Secretary/Treasurer for International Tool Co. Griff was an

Army Veteran during the Korean War and a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in St. Petersburg, FL. He is survived by his loving wife, Grace H.; daughters & sons-in-law, Susan & Robert Howard of FL, Martha & Tim Moore of Dayton; son & daughter-in-law, Mike & Bona Griffieth of Kettering; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends. Griff will be remembered and loved by his family & friends. A memorial service will be held in St. Petersburg, FL, at a later date. Inurnment at Bay Pines National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
