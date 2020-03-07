|
LINVILLE, Orville K. 76, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born September 28, 1943 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late Harrison & Rose (Webb) Linville. She retired from General Motors, Moraine. She is survived by nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Fred Linville; three sisters, Jean, Shirley & Susan. A gathering will be held from 5-7 PM Monday, March 9, 2020 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2020