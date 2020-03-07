Home

ORVILLE LINVILLE

ORVILLE LINVILLE Obituary
LINVILLE, Orville K. 76, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born September 28, 1943 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late Harrison & Rose (Webb) Linville. She retired from General Motors, Moraine. She is survived by nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Fred Linville; three sisters, Jean, Shirley & Susan. A gathering will be held from 5-7 PM Monday, March 9, 2020 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2020
