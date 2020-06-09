MADDEN, Orville E. Age 95, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the home of his daughter, Cindi Lakes, in Denver, Colorado. He was born, in Jackson County, Kentucky, on January 30, 1925, the son of Green and Nora (Couch) Madden. Orville worked for Fisher Body, Hamilton Plant, for 38 years, retiring in 1987. He attended First Baptist Church of Hamilton. Survivors include a daughter, Cindi Lakes of Denver, Colorado; four grandchildren, Amber (Truman) Lo, Brent Lakes, Evan Lakes, and Lyndsey Madden; two great-grandchildren, Hudson and Emma Lo. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, David Madden, two sisters, Pauline Marsh and Thelma Isaacs. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Thursday, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by burial, in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30-11:00am, Thursday, in the funeral home. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 9, 2020.