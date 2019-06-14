MARTIN, Jr., Orville Age 86, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Kettering Hospital where he had been a patient for one week. He was born August 2, 1932 in Morehead, Kentucky. Orville graduated from Trenton High School Class of 1949. He was a realtor and broker for 52 years and owned and operated Martin Realty LLC since 1988. Orville was a member of the Yankee Road First Church of God where he served on the Board of Trustees. He was also a member of the Middletown Board of Realtors, Butler-Warren Board of Realtors, and the Liberty Round Table Club. Preceding him in death were his parents, Myrtle (Armstrong) and Orville Martin, Sr.; his wife, Juanita J. Martin in 2014; his son, Steve A. Martin in 2014; three brothers, Arnold, Olan and Cecil; and one sister, Lexie. He is survived by three children, Scott L. Martin, Gail Martin and James Clay Martin; four grandchildren, Delaney N. Martin, Rheaghan Clay Ferguson, Laura ryan Clay and Rachel Clay; extended family and a host of friends. There will be a gathering for friends and family on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Yankee Road First Church of God, 3029 Yankee Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by a Memorial Service at 12:00 noon with Pastor Kevin Collins officiating. Inurnment will be at the Indoor Columbarium at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Yankee Road First Church of God, 3019 Yankee Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com. Published in Journal-News on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary