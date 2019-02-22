|
SMITH, Orville E. "Gene" 88, of Springfield, passed away February 19, 2019 in Southbrook Care Center. He was born June 29, 1930 in Springfield the son of Orville M. and Mildred (Everhart) Smith. He retired from Morris Bean & Company after many years. Survivors include two daughters, Rhonda & Scott Harris and Cheryl Jahnke & Doug Bussey, both of Springfield; five grandchildren, Jenifer Harris & Ryan Hazlett, Jason & Kelly Harris, Mallorie & Justin White, Maranda & Jonathan Biggs and Mathew Jahnke; nine great grandchildren, Ryleigh, Gavin, Ahnika, Delilah, Kinsley, Dean, Alexandria, Tyler and Dakota and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary F. Smith; his parents; brother, Robert Smith and a great granddaughter, Avery Biggs. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00 PM on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow at 12:00PM in the funeral home. Burial at Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 22, 2019