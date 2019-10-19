Home

Orville Wright Jr. Obituary
WRIGHT Jr., Orville Age 82, of Franklin, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 27, 1937 in Harlan, KY to Orville and Bertha (Rhea) Wright Sr. He served our country in the US Marines with an honorable discharge. He was a machinist for Armco Steel Company for 35 years, retiring in 2007. Orville was a member of New Covenant Church; and one of the founding members of Hunter Lions Club and the Hunter Fire Department. Orville is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Louise (VanDyne) Wright; children, Martin (Patty) Wright, Jeff (Rhonda) Wright and Marry Beth (Wright) Ivey; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce (Jim) Dineen. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Howard Wright; sister, Alma McGee. Visitation will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 pm at New Covenant Church, 4340 Union Rd., Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm at the church with Pastor Kevin McGuire officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to , 10260 Alliance Rd., #200, Cincinnati, OH 45424. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 19, 2019
