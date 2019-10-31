Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Oscar CLEMENTS Jr. Obituary
CLEMENTS JR., Oscar G. Better known as Billy, passed away on October 22, 2019 at the age of 90. Oscar was born May 29, 1929 to Erma and Oscar Clements Sr. He was a veteran and also retired from the city of Dayton. He was married to the late Annie Clements. Survived by (1) daughter, Bobby Williams; (1) granddaughter, Adrienne Clements Ramey, and (3) great grandchildren, who all loved him very dearly. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., FRIDAY, November 1, 2019 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019
