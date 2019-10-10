|
HICKS III, Oscar E. Age 35, of Centerville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Oscar was born November 14, 1983 in Dayton to Oscar E. Hicks II & Jenice V. Hicks (Cox). He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Oscar E. Hicks Sr.; grandparents, Clint C. Cox & Dorothy P. Cox (Pope); and numerous aunts and uncles. Oscar is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer D. Hicks (Malone); sons, Brenton L. Hicks, Clinton O. Hicks and Trenton G. Hicks; parents, Oscar E. Hicks II & Jenice V. Hicks (Cox); grandmother, Louise M. Hicks (Hayes); father-in-law, Michael L. Malone; mother-in-law & step-father-in-law, Kristy A. Roth (Gray) & Allen J. Roth; sister-in-law, Kori A. Al-Jarani (Roth) & husband, Dr. Baha'adin Al-Jarani; brother-in-law, William L. Roth; and many other relatives and friends. Oscar graduated from Centerville High School and then went on to attend Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, TN where he was a member of Alpha Lambda Zeta. He was a Master Mason at Minerva #98 in Miamisburg, Ohio, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite and a member of the Antioch Shrine. Oscar and his family are active members of the Greene County Fish & Game Club. He was a Life member of the NRA, and could often be found teaching his boys about firearm safety and target shooting. In his free time Oscar enjoyed spending time with his wife and kids driving his 68' Ford Galaxie and going to Dayton Dragons ballgames. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Dayton, OH 45458. The service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oscar Hicks Memorial Fund on GoFundMe.com. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019