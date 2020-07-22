1/
OSCAR LEWIS Sr.
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share OSCAR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEWIS, Sr., Oscar Kenneth Age 72, of Medway, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was born March 1, 1948, in Greene County, Ohio, to the late Charles and Helen (Smith) Lewis. He was a 27 year employee of Allied Auto Transport of Moraine, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles and John Lewis. Kenny will be missed by his loving wife of 54 years, Geraldine Lewis; three sons, Oscar (Bonita) Lewis, Jr., Paul (Marjy) Lewis and Thomas Lewis; nine grandchildren, Joshua, Mike, Heather, Danielle, Amanda, Daniel, Stephanie, Dustin and Taylor; 15 great-grandchildren; three sisters and brother, Louise Vance, Sharon Baldwin, Pam Eldridge and Richard Lewis; many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will receive friends Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. To leave a memory of Kenny or a condolence to his family, visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Send Flowers
JUL
26
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved