LEWIS, Sr., Oscar Kenneth Age 72, of Medway, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was born March 1, 1948, in Greene County, Ohio, to the late Charles and Helen (Smith) Lewis. He was a 27 year employee of Allied Auto Transport of Moraine, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles and John Lewis. Kenny will be missed by his loving wife of 54 years, Geraldine Lewis; three sons, Oscar (Bonita) Lewis, Jr., Paul (Marjy) Lewis and Thomas Lewis; nine grandchildren, Joshua, Mike, Heather, Danielle, Amanda, Daniel, Stephanie, Dustin and Taylor; 15 great-grandchildren; three sisters and brother, Louise Vance, Sharon Baldwin, Pam Eldridge and Richard Lewis; many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will receive friends Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. To leave a memory of Kenny or a condolence to his family, visit www.newcomerdayton.com
.