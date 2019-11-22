|
SLAVEN, Oscar Lee Age 79 of Cedarville passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 13, 1940 in Scott County, Tennessee to the late Reason and Martha (Crabtree) Slaven. In addition to his parents, Oscar is preceded in death by his beloved wife Millie Slaven in 2017 and his siblings: Nova Cole, Viola Slaven, Minnie May Slaven, Ochia Slaven. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters, Lorena Gail (Mike) Dodds, Angela Kay (Tim) Moreland, Ronetta Le (Mike) Fosnaugh, and Loretta Ann (Jeff) Lewis; adopted children: Steve Martin, Patti Martin, Margie & Dave Tyree, Scott Russell, and Deloris Robbins along with many more. Oscar is also survived by 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; nephew, Clyde (Marsha) Slaven; sister, Josie Miller, brothers, Bradley Wheaton Slaven and Ralph (Mabel) Slaven; sister-in-law, Margie (Jerry) Schuyler as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Oscar attended Grace Community Church and was ordained as a Baptist minister in 1954. He was an avid hunter and loved fishing. His dogs and animals on his farm were dear to his heart. Oscar was also a certified Native American. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at INGLING WILLIAMS & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, South Charleston. His funeral will follow on Saturday, November 23 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bruce Sigman officiating. The family has requested that all attendees wear camo in Oscar's memory. Oscar will be laid to rest next to Millie at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to go to Hustead EMS in his honor. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 22, 2019