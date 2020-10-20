1/
Oscar SOIFER
SOIFER, Oscar

Oscar Soifer, 95, devoted family man and Dayton and Piqua businessman, died peacefully in his home on Wednesday,

October 14th. He was an original founder of a retail furniture business, now known as Town and Country Furniture.

Born in Cincinnati to Sylvia and Max Soifer, Oscar is survived by his wife, Claire Sherman Soifer, whom he met and married in Cincinnati 73 years ago, and children, Marlene Soifer Berlow, Coconut Grove, FL; Bruce Soifer (Sue), Dayton, OH, and Robert Soifer (Stacey), Dayton, OH. His grandchildren are Jason Soifer (Rachel) Bethesda, Maryland; Scott Soifer, Nashville, Tennessee; Ben Berlow (Nellie), Brooklyn, New York;

Aaron Berlow (Samantha), Harrison, New York; Gail Soifer Mitch, Columbus, Ohio; Carey Soifer Hilofsky (James), Columbus, Ohio, and Sam Rubens, Dayton, Ohio. Oscar leaves

thirteen great-grandchildren and cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was a proud World War II veteran and recipient of two presidential honors. Oscar served in the Navy and the Marines and fought in the Battle of Okinawa as a Pharmacist's Mate First Class, Gunnery Sergeant in the 6th Marine Division.

Oscar was a member of Beth Abraham Synagogue.

A private funeral service was held at Beth Abraham Cemetery on October 16. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Beth Abraham Synagogue or St. Jude Children's

Hospital, two of Oscar's best-loved institutions.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2020.
