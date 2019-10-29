Home

Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Camp Nelson, Kentucky National Veterans Cemetery
1933 - 2019
CAUDILL, Otis Age 86 of Hamilton passed away Sunday October 27, 2019. He was born January 28, 1933 in Knott County, Kentucky the son of the late Solomon and Lucinda (nee Francis) Caudill. He was married to Edna Caudill and she preceded him in death September 10, 2008. Mr. Caudill was a veteran of the U. S. Army and served in the Korean War. He was a devoted Christian man and was a member of the Lindenwald Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, singing, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mr. Caudill is survived by two sons Otis Michael (Sharon) Caudill and Ronald Lee (Patty) Caudill; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and one brother Norman (Marian) Caudill. He was also preceded in death by his sister Martha Ellen McGraner. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Wednesday October 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 PM, with Pastor Tyler Green, officiating. Interment on Thursday October 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Camp Nelson, Kentucky National Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Lindenwald Baptist Church, 460 Symmes Road, Fairfield, Ohio 45014. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 29, 2019
