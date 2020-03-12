Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000

Otis COMBS

COMBS, Otis Age 96 of New Carlisle, OH, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born August 30, 1923 in Engle, KY to the late Beckham and Jane Combs. Otis Retired form General Motors and attended the Medway Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Otis was preceded in death by his wife, Callie Combs. Otis will be missed by his loving son, Timothy Combs; siblings, Reva Salyers, Everett Combs, Jeanette Combs, and Matthew Combs; and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Burial Medway Cemetery. To share a memory of Otis or leave a condolence to his family, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020
