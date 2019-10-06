|
|
HENDERSON, Otis David Age 89 of Dayton departed this life September 29, 2019. A U.S. Army Veteran who retired from the Dayton VA Medical Center as the head of the culinary department after 34 1/2 years. The Fayetteville, TN native was preceded in death by his parents John and Ida Mae Henderson. Survived by his loving daughters: Modena Henderson and Jeanne Henderson (Claude Kendrick), granddaughter Kayla Marie Kendrick along with a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 12 P.M., Monday, October 7, 2019 at College Hill Community Church, 1547 Philadelphia Dr. The family will receive friends at 11 A.M. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the College Hill Community Church Building and Restoration Fund. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019