Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
College Hill Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Otis HENDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Otis HENDERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Otis HENDERSON Obituary
HENDERSON, Otis David Age 89 of Dayton departed this life September 29, 2019. A U.S. Army Veteran who retired from the Dayton VA Medical Center as the head of the culinary department after 34 1/2 years. The Fayetteville, TN native was preceded in death by his parents John and Ida Mae Henderson. Survived by his loving daughters: Modena Henderson and Jeanne Henderson (Claude Kendrick), granddaughter Kayla Marie Kendrick along with a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 12 P.M., Monday, October 7, 2019 at College Hill Community Church, 1547 Philadelphia Dr. The family will receive friends at 11 A.M. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the College Hill Community Church Building and Restoration Fund. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Otis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now