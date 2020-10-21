Otis WHORTON

WHORTON, Otis Lee



Age 65, lifelong resident of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Grandview Medical Center. He was born in Dayton on July 12, 1955, to parents Virginia Whorton and Lester Paul



Winters. Otis graduated from Roosevelt High School. He is survived by his cousin Kristin Webb, sister, Sally (Marcus) Jones, nephew Michael Whorton, Goddaughter Kenosha Lewis and many other family and friends. He is



preceded in death by his mother Virginia Whorton, father



Lester Paul Winters and brother Lester (Boopie) Whorton.



He will be greatly missed.



