IVY-FINLEY, Ottie L. "Tootsie" Age 79 of Dayton departed this life January 6, 2020. She was educated in Dayton Public Schools, graduated from Roosevelt High School '58. She retired from General Motors (Delco Moraine) after 30 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, son: Terrell D. Finley; siblings: Harvey Jr., John, Wayman and Louie Ivy. Left to cherish precious memories: Daughter: Twila (Donald) Edwards, Sons: Willie Finley, Jr. and Trinston (Jeanette) Finley; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; six siblings; other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 11 A.M., Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church, 3701 Salem Ave. The family will receive friends at 10 A.M. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020