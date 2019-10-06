Home

BOHLENDER, Otto R. Age 87 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Dayton V.A. Medical Center. He was born October 4, 1931 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Charles Bohlender and Helen Doering. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Bryan Bohlender; and siblings Phyllis Deubner and Jack Bohlender. Otto is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lucy; daughter, Theresa L. Page; grandson, Damon Jester; sister, Lee Dresback; special friends and in-laws, Sheila (Jeff) Fox, Ernest Bowling, Sally Elam, Rose Chandler, Sharon Harvey; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Otto is a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War. He is also a lifetime member of the American Legion and and retired from Copco Papers after 35+ years of employment. No services will be held at this time. Please visit www.newcomerdayton. com to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019
