JENKINS, Ova 90, of South Vienna passed away Monday, March 25th, 2019 surrounded by his family at Oakwood Village. He was born in Magoffin County, Kentucky to Dewey and Celia Jenkins. Ova was employed by D&H Manufacturing in Springfield, Ohio and retired after 43 years, all while owning and operating Jenkins Excavating. Ova was an avid gardener, loved being on his backhoe, and being surrounded by family and friends. For all that knew "OJ", they knew and loved his humor, and have a humorous story to share. He is survived by his lovely wife, Dorothy Jenkins of 66 years; his children Gary (Marsha) Jenkins of Springfield; Lisa (Dale) Baker of South Vienna; grandchildren Eric (Tiffanie) Jenkins of Hartford, Tennessee; Tara Combs of Springfield; Erin Baker of Springfield; and Ryan Baker of South Vienna; sisters Lou Montgomery, Madge Connely, and Sue Green, all of Kentucky; great grandchildren Katya Yurecko, Raven Jenkins, Griffin Combs, Aizek Jenkins, Izabel Jenkins, Gracie Combs, Garrett Sanders and Ellie Sanders. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Ray, Oval, and Edward Jenkins; as well as sisters Hazel Jenkins and Addie Montgomery. The family would like to thank the staff at Oakwood Village for their gracious support and excellent care during Ova's four year stay there. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-5 PM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. The funeral service to honor Ova will be Monday at 10:00 AM in the memorial home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 28, 2019