WIREMAN, Ova James Age 83, was born March 25, 1936 in Campton, KY. Ova worked for Black Clawson for 42 years, retiring in 1997. Ova was a member of God's Lighthouse church and was faithful to minister at nursing homes and hospitals. He loved to fish and was known for his cornbread. Preceding him in death are his parents, Fred and Myrtle Wireman; brothers, Orville, Virgil and John Wireman; sisters, Edna Hollon, Gerthie Mae Ratliff, Bertie Hollon, Violet Bailey and Maxie Whitt, Vernie Roberts and son, Jimmy Wireman. Ova is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Ruth (Butler) Wireman; daughters, Lois Jett, Connie (Richard) Rainey and Jennifer Lovejoy; sons, Johnny (Sandy) and Ova Wireman Jr.; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Faye Banks and Joana Spencer and a special family member, Ronnie King. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastors Chris King, George Reynolds and Jimmy Anderson. Memorial contributions may be made to God's Lighthouse, 3013 Seneca Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakersetevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 27, 2019