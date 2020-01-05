|
GIBBONS, Owen Owen Francis Gibbons, born Sept 3, 1934, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Dec. 29, 2019. Owen is preceded in death by his parents, Owen James and Frances Opal, and his sister, Joan. Surviving Owen are his loving and devoted wife, Sondra; their children Kelly (Eric) Smith of Columbus, Amy (Michael) Bohler of Ft. Collins, CO., Sean (Renee) Gibbons of Dayton, and Sara (Rob) Evans of Centerville; beloved grandchildren Erin, Sam, Gretchen, Andy (Rachel), Justin, Ryan, and Jack; dear sister-in-law Linda Ferguson; special nephew Gavin (Nikki), and numerous nieces and nephews. Born in Toledo, Ohio, Owen attended Toledo Central Catholic High School and The University of Toledo, graduating in 1960. Owen's Irish luck brought Sondra Kenneman into his life and they celebrated 58 years of marriage this past August. Owen served in the Army, followed by careers with Jeep and Teledyne, which moved the family around the Midwest from Toledo, to South Bend, Indiana; Lambertville, Michigan; and ultimately, Beavercreek, Ohio, where they resided for the past 40 years. Owen's great joys included cheering on his Green Bay Packers and Detroit Tigers, winning at card games (especially bridge!), and being on the water whether a sailboat, pontoon boat, canoe, or sitting on the shore. He greatly enjoyed golf and his friends at Walnut Grove Country Club, family trips to northern Michigan, working the crossword, but above all else being surrounded by his family. Ever present in Owen's life was his devotion to his faith. He was an active parishioner of Ascension Catholic Church and supported numerous ministries. In keeping with his giving nature, Owen made one last gift to Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine by donating his body to further the knowledge of future doctors. We were blessed to know our gentle man with that Irish twinkle in his eyes! He now resides in God's loving arms. The family would like to thank the community at their parish for their love and support during his illness, the capable and compassionate support of Ohio's , and the dedicated staff at Soin Medical Center, Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, and Trinity Nursing Home. A memorial mass will be held to honor Owen on Saturday, January 18th, 11 a.m., at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Drive, Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Ascension Church or Ohio's via their websites.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020