Blessing Funeral Homes - Tipp City
11900 N. Dixie Drive
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-5554
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blessing Funeral Homes - Tipp City
11900 N. Dixie Drive
Tipp City, OH 45371
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Blessing Funeral Homes - Tipp City
11900 N. Dixie Drive
Tipp City, OH 45371
Paige PATRICK Obituary
PATRICK, Paige Elizabeth Age 23 of Vandalia, passed away Friday evening at Soin Medical Center, Beavercreek. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 31, 1995 the daughter of Jeffrey & Melinda (Givens) Patrick. She was a 2013 graduate of Vandalia Butler High School where she was a member of the Choir and Debate Team. She was in her 3rd year at Wright State where she was Majoring in Art History and had a Minor in Religion and worked at T-Mobile. She was an Ordained Minister and enjoyed dancing, hiking, Pokemon Go, yoga, kayaking, biking, drawing and writing. She played t-ball and soccer at the Vandalia Rec Center and coached soccer a few seasons. She is survived by her parents; her brother Cory Patrick; her grandfathers Edgar Givens and John Councilman; her grandmother Emma Councilman; aunts and uncles Michelle (Eddy) Givens Martinez, Michael Patrick and Debi Maggard; her significant other Cole Crawford; a cousin Jerrad Patrick, and numerous friends and family. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Judith Givens. She was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, girlfriend and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6:00 8:00 pm at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:30 am at the funeral home with Joshua Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 25, 2019
