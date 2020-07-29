1/1
Palma SCHNEIDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Palma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHNEIDER, Palma Palma Louise (Pam) Brown Schneider, 80, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020, with family by her side. Palma was born on October 3, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio, to Joseph and Marcene (Forkner) Brown. She was a graduate of Tecumseh High School. Pam became a military wife in 1958 and was able to travel to many places in the world. She had two children, Craig and Kelley, and she was a wonderful, devoted mother to the end. Settling in central Ohio she later met and married Dick Schneider. They loved boating, fishing and traveling together. She is retired from the State of Ohio BMV. Pam enjoyed gardening, puttering around the house, sewing, hanging out with her favorite neighbor Linda, visits with her wonderful sister Maryjo, her yearly garage sale, lunches with her girlfriends, a good thrift store and hosting the annual Christmas luncheon for the Ya Ya's. She always kept in touch with her many friends from New Carlisle and continued friendships with them throughout her life. Pam was a friend to everyone she met and was always willing to lend an ear. Pam is survived by her son, Craig (Sarah) Sargent and daughter, Kelley (Christy) Sargent; granddaughters, Nicole, Natalie and Jessica Sargent; sister, Mary Jo (David) Hayes; brother, Bill (Debbie) Brown; mother-in-law, Agrafjana Farringer; and former spouse and friend, Robert Sargent. She has many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Dick. Due to the current COVID-19 health situation, a celebration of her life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda, FL (prwildlife.org) or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved