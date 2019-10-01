|
McCOY, Palmer Heaven has gained another "Real McCoy." At the age of 79, Palmer McCoy, a long-time resident of Dayton and Springboro, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, following a hard-fought battle with cancer. Palmer, often referred to lovingly as "Trouble" by his friends, with that shy but devious grin on his face to the end, enjoyed his final days surrounded by family and friends who came from near and far to sit by his side, share stories, laughs and tears and usually watch a Reds game or a county music special while they were at it. Palmer was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of over 55 years, Audrey. He leaves behind, with so many memories of stories, shenanigans, warmth, tough love and life lessons, their daughter Christine (Christopher) Haaker, along with grandchildren Gabe, Trevor, Jessie and Victoria, and their son Kevin (Valarie) McCoy, along with grandchildren Allie, Haley, Gabby, and Jeremy and great grandchild Abigail. Palmer, who was one of ten children, also leaves behind brothers Curtis (Lois) McCoy, James McCoy and Woody McCoy, sisters Elgie Collins, Virgie (David) Gilliam and Emma (Donald) Landess, sister-in-law Karen Nenni-Quaranto of Holley, NY, a host of nieces and nephews and many dear friends, including his special "angel," Jackie Palmer. Palmer was preceded in death by his parents Abram and Bernie McCoy of Pikeville, Kentucky, brother Carlos McCoy (Donna Miller), sister Edna Wright and her husband Mark, sister Blanche (Marion) Maynard, and brother-in-law Richard Nenni and his wife Carolyn, sister-in-law Donalyn DeFilipps-Kennedy (Chuck), and brother-in-law Nick Quaranto (Karen). The family will receive friends at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St., Springboro, on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a short celebration at 1 p.m. and burial immediately following at Springboro Cemetery, 2348 Lower Springboro Road, Springboro, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a Tribute donation in Palmer's name to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, where Palmer was treated like family with warm and wonderful care.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019