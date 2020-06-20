Pamela Brackbill
BRACKBILL, Pamela Age 65, of Alma, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Masonic Pathways in Alma. Pam was born October 4, 1954, in Salem County, NJ., the daughter of Gordon and Patricia (Runda) Thomson. She married Rev. R. Thomas Brackbill on June 26, 1976, in Jamesburg, NJ. Pam was an elementary music teacher for many years. She was an active member of Big Brothers Big Sisters working as a match specialist. She is survived by her family, Rev. Tom Brackbill, Karen (Stephen Riddle) Brackbill, David (Megan) Brackbill, Daniel Brackbill, Elizabeth Smith and Craig (Angela) Thomson. Pam was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Al Smith. A private memorial will be held, but the family encourages Pam's friends to submit their favorite memory of her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Pam's obituary or to leave a message or memory for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Journal-News on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
