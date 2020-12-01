72, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away November 26, 2020, due to COVID complications. She was born August 27, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry & Kathryn(Brady) Uhrig. She is survived by a daughter, Kim (Zak) Clayborne; two sisters, Kathy Sanders & Cindy Sullivan; a niece, Angie Lawson; nephews, Alan Steele & Tim Sullivan; companion, Mike Claggett; lifelong friend, Linda Stewart;other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Friday,December 4, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 7 PM in the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to



www.trostelchapman.com [trostelchapman.com]



