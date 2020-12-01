1/
PAMELA CLAYBORNE
1948 - 2020
CLAYBORNE, Pamela S.

72, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away November 26, 2020, due to COVID complications. She was born August 27, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry & Kathryn

(Brady) Uhrig. She is survived by a daughter, Kim (Zak) Clayborne; two sisters, Kathy Sanders & Cindy Sullivan; a niece, Angie Lawson; nephews, Alan Steele & Tim Sullivan; companion, Mike Claggett; lifelong friend, Linda Stewart;

other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Friday,

December 4, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 7 PM in the funeral home.


www.trostelchapman.com [trostelchapman.com]




Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
DEC
4
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
