Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
1952 - 2019
Pamela COPPOCK Obituary
COPPOCK, Pamela Sue 67, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 in her home. She was born on October 11, 1952, in Roswell, New Mexico, the daughter of Robert C. and Norma L. (Pruitt) Bowman. Pam loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She graduated from Springfield North High School in 1971. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Don Coppock, her mother, Norma, four sons: Michael L. Coppock, Matthew A. Coppock, Joel F. Coppock, and Mark E. Coppock; ten grandchildren, and one brother, Jeff Bowman. She was preceded in death by her father, and brother, Robert. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 5-7:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 3, 2019
