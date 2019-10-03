|
DUHAMEL, Pamela Sue Age 60 of Kettering, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. She was born January 31, 1959 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of William R. and Shirley A. Welch. In addition to her parents, Pam is survived by her husband of 43 years, Carl DuHamel; son, Sean (Kenya) DuHamel; siblings, Mike (Vickie) Welch and Bobbie Jo (Terry) McGuire; brother-in-law, Chris (Heidi) DuHamel; nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Maggie, as well as many other extended family and friends. Pam was a 1977 graduate of Northmont High School where she studied healthcare and nursing through JVS. She obtained her STNA certification with Kettering Medical Center. Pam was kitchen manager for Grub Steak Restaurant for almost 30 years. During that time she raised her family and served several others as a childcare provider, caring for over 100 children in her home daycare business. Later she returned to healthcare at Kettering Medical Center for 9 years as an STNA. Pam was a member of the Dryden Road Pentecostal Church in Moraine. She was an avid WWE fan, loved animals, enjoyed cooking and collected Vera Bradley and Precious Moments figurines. Family will receive guests from 3:00-5:00 pm Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home KETTERING. A memorial service will immediately follow at 5:00 pm and be officiated by Pastor Bennie Sutherland. Memorial contributions may be made to SICSA Pet Adoption Center at 2600 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45419 in her memory. Written condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting Pam's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 3, 2019