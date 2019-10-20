|
ERBAUGH, Pamela K. Age 68, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at . Pamela retired from Miami Mutual Insurance (Celina Insurance Group) after 41 years of service. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Vincent DePaul and St. Peter Food Pantry. Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Rollin & Clara Orth; brothers-in-law, Jeff Miller & Terry Powers. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Sara & Jerry Price of Johnstown, OH; son, Bryan Erbaugh of Huber Heights; sisters, Deb (Richard) Hessel of IA, Cindy Orth of Christiansburg, Shirley Powers of Troy & Holly Miller of Tipp City; brother, Rodney Orth of Troy, her beloved grandchildren, McKenzi, Alayah, Serenity & Trinity; many nieces & nephews, other relatives and friends. A Gathering of Family and friends will be held from 2 4 PM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to in Pamela's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019