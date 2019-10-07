Home

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
GILBERT, Pamela Sue Age 63, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant in Monroe. She was born June 24, 1956 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. She graduated from Allendale High School in Michigan. Pamela had lived in Middletown for 45 years. She was employed as a nurse's aide at Inclusive Solutions Nursing Home in West Chester and then at Cornerstone Call Center. She loved family gatherings, especially during the holidays. Pamela was a NASCAR fan, and her favorite driver was Kevin Harvick. Preceding her in death were her mother, Gwennivere Eloise Nichols Potter Terrell; and her father, Jurrien Potter, Sr. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Alvin Gilbert; one daughter, Christie Fugate; two grandchildren; Courtney Wright and Cassie Hodge; two great grandchildren, Joseph and McKenna; two step-children, Alvin Lee (Kimberly) Gilbert, Jr. and Linda Mae Callahan; three step-grandchildren, Gentri Lynn Gilbert, Haley Nichole Callahan and Tony Lee Gilbert; three brothers, David (Debbie) Potter, John Potter, Jr., Kenny (Joyce) Potter; two sisters, Linda (Bob) Williams and Peggy (Doug) Carter and their son, Doug, Jr.; her sister-in-law, Phyllis Stepp; and numerous other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 7, 2019
