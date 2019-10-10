Home

Pamela GRIFFIE

Pamela GRIFFIE Obituary
GRIFFIE, Pamela Lynn 66, of Miamisburg, passed away on October 7, 2019. She was born on November 13, 1952 to Floyd and Ethel Day in Dayton, OH. Pamela retired from the Dayton Daily News after 30 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family and pets. Pamela is survived by her loving Husband of 24 years, David; Children, James (Cathy) Hodges and Mandy (Larry) Joseph; Grandchildren, Jordan Joseph, Peyton Joseph, and Stone Hodges; Sister, Marty Day; Nieces, Kelli Johnson and Korri McGee; Nephew, Randy Dietz; and many other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Floyd and Ethel Day. Memorials are suggested to the ASPCA in Pamela's memory. Arrangements in the care of Newcomer Kettering Chapel. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019
