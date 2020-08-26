1/1
Pamela GROVES
GROVES, Pamela Kay Pamela Kay Groves, 68, passed away peacefully at her home on 8/22/2020. Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Wilmuth Jean, husband, Bob, son Scott, survived by children, Jason (Amber), Beckie (Chris), granddaughters, Emma, Kylie & Allison, sister, Debbie (Bill), longtime best friend, Susan Stone along with countless cherished friends. She was a nurse at Kettering Memorial Hospital for 42 years. Not only was she able to touch and improve the lives of others through nursing, she inspired many simply by being her warm, kind and loving self. Funeral Service will be held 10AM, Thursday, August 27th, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH with Pastor Ward Tilton officiating. Burial to follow at Sabina Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5:30 - 7:30 PM on Wednesday, August 26th, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at Morris-Sons.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 26, 2020.
