HALL, Pamela "Pam" 59, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Pamela was born on January 7, 1960 to Charles Horn and Celia (Bates) Horn who precede her in death. She was also preceded by her pet dogs, Coco and Pikachu. Pamela leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 41 years Bill Hall, one son and daughter-in-law Christopher (Michelle) Hall, one daughter and her wife Kayla (Tera) Hall, 2 grandsons Alex and Jacob Hall. Also surviving are 2 brothers Terry Horn and Charles "Junebug" Horn, one sister and her wife Michelle (Kelly Jo) Horn. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her beloved dog Sparkles. Mamaw loved to cook, and spend time with the lights of her life her two grandsons. She loved to shop and watch scary movies. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends, Friday, November 29 at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, NORTH CHAPEL, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A Celebration of Pam's life will be Saturday, November 30 at 10:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Ed Bowlin presiding. Burial will follow in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Messages of sympathy and support to her family may be made at: www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019