Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela HARRIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela HARRIS Obituary
HARRIS (Lesley Harris), Pamela 64, of Middletown, passed away February 27, 2020 at her home. She was born in Hamilton. Preceded in death by her mother Lucille Norvell, adopted father, Joseph Borher, adopted mother, Edith Borher and daughter, Vera Nimeskern. Survived by: children, Joni Nimeskern, Michelle Yearick, grandchildren, Elizabeth Nimeskern (21), Kimberly Nimeskern (20), Cindy McGlothen (15), Christian Garretson (12), Haley Garretson (11), Bethany Yearick (5), Gabrielle Yearick (4), great-grandchildren, Lola Humphrey (10 months), Sophia Slone (4 months), Brothers, Steve Harris, Unknown Twin, Sisters, Debbie Metcalf Johnson, Rhonda Webb, Ruth Orth, Adopted Brothers, Mike McCann, Jeff Brown; and other family, Bill Eifert. Memorial Service will be, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7:00pm at Healing Word Assembly of God, 5303 S. Dixie Hwy, Franklin, OH 45005. Condolences and flowers may be sent to the family at Healing Word Assembly of God.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -