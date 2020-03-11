|
HARRIS (Lesley Harris), Pamela 64, of Middletown, passed away February 27, 2020 at her home. She was born in Hamilton. Preceded in death by her mother Lucille Norvell, adopted father, Joseph Borher, adopted mother, Edith Borher and daughter, Vera Nimeskern. Survived by: children, Joni Nimeskern, Michelle Yearick, grandchildren, Elizabeth Nimeskern (21), Kimberly Nimeskern (20), Cindy McGlothen (15), Christian Garretson (12), Haley Garretson (11), Bethany Yearick (5), Gabrielle Yearick (4), great-grandchildren, Lola Humphrey (10 months), Sophia Slone (4 months), Brothers, Steve Harris, Unknown Twin, Sisters, Debbie Metcalf Johnson, Rhonda Webb, Ruth Orth, Adopted Brothers, Mike McCann, Jeff Brown; and other family, Bill Eifert. Memorial Service will be, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7:00pm at Healing Word Assembly of God, 5303 S. Dixie Hwy, Franklin, OH 45005. Condolences and flowers may be sent to the family at Healing Word Assembly of God.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 11, 2020