HARSHMAN, Pamela J. 60, of Walden, VT died peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the comfort of her home with family at her side. She was born January 26, 1959 in Hardwick, VT, the daughter of the late Everett L. and Theresa (Fisk) Keene. She graduated from Hazen Union School in the class of 1977. On October 7, 1989 she married the love of her life, Gregg Austin Harshman in South Walden. For several years, they traveled throughout the lower 48 states stopping to work in Oregon and Washington state, before returning to Vermont and settling in Walden. Pam stayed at home to care for her young children and followed their many activities. Pam was a devoted mother. She loved spending time with family especially her grandchildren. Survivors include: her husband, Gregg of Walden,VT and Mad River, Ohio; two children, Douglas Harshman and companion, Gwendolyn Robinson of Wolcott and Victoria Harshman of Walden and companion, Ernest Judd of Bowling Green, Ohio; three grandchildren, Phyllis M. Harshman and Ryan L. Harshman of Wolcott and Aspen S. Judd of Walden. Visiting hours will be held Thursday evening from 6-8 PM at the Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick. Memorial Services will be held at 1 PM. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Northern Vermont Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to March of Dimes, 1275 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains, NY 10605, or to Norris Cotton Cancer Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH. 03756. Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick,VT 05843.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 19, 2019