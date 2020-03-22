Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
Pamela JENKINS Obituary
JENKINS, Pamela M. Age 44, of Dayton, departed this life March 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., MONDAY, March 23, 2020 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., with Pastor Therman C. Sampson, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020
