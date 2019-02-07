Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Homes
40 North Main Street
Springboro, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela JOHNSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela JOHNSTON


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pamela JOHNSTON Obituary
JOHNSTON, Pamela Age 70, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at her residence. Pamela was born in Louisville, KY on October 7, 1948 to Charles and Juanita Crawford. Pamela was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a friend to all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles H. Crawford; brother, Charles H. Crawford, Jr.. She is survived by her husband, John A. Johnston; daughter, Johnna (Steve) Emly; son, Jeffrey Johnston; grandchildren, Jessica Emly, Sarah Emly, Zackary Johnston, Katelyn Johnston; mother, Juanita Patricia Crawford; brother, Douglas B. Crawford; sister, Barbara (Don Reynolds) Chesher; sister-in-law, Joyce Crawford. Funeral services are Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm and 6:00pm-8:00 pm at the funeral home. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 from 5:00 pm- 7:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Homes, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Oh 45066. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.