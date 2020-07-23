1/
Pamela KAGY
1950 - 2020
KAGY, Pamela A. Age 70, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday morning, July 19, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on March 22, 1950, to the late Robert and Patricia (Reynolds) Limpf. While she had no children of her own, she took great joy in caring for others during her employment at KinderCare for over 25 years. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 1/2 years, Allan L. Kagy; sister, Martha Franco; brother, Larry Limpf, and two nieces, Mandy and Mel. She was preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of Pamela's life will be held at a later date, to be announced by her family. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is assisting her family. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 23, 2020.
July 22, 2020
So sad to see my friend Pam had passed away. I had lost contact with her years ago. Sending prayers to her family.
Barbara (Schermbeck) Linebrink
Friend
July 22, 2020
It was 20 years ago this past June that mom and I came to Wright Patterson Airforce hospital to be there for your first surgery and bout with breast cancer. You have fought your way through numerous setbacks and cancer battles however, you never gave up trying to beat the odds and continued to work, and live your life as best as possible through all of it. You were one of the most determined, courageous women I have ever known. ❤
Marti Franco
Sister
