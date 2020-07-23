KAGY, Pamela A. Age 70, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday morning, July 19, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on March 22, 1950, to the late Robert and Patricia (Reynolds) Limpf. While she had no children of her own, she took great joy in caring for others during her employment at KinderCare for over 25 years. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 1/2 years, Allan L. Kagy; sister, Martha Franco; brother, Larry Limpf, and two nieces, Mandy and Mel. She was preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of Pamela's life will be held at a later date, to be announced by her family. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is assisting her family. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com