It was 20 years ago this past June that mom and I came to Wright Patterson Airforce hospital to be there for your first surgery and bout with breast cancer. You have fought your way through numerous setbacks and cancer battles however, you never gave up trying to beat the odds and continued to work, and live your life as best as possible through all of it. You were one of the most determined, courageous women I have ever known. ❤

Marti Franco

Sister