KILBY, Pamela Age 55, of Englewood, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on May 27, 2020. She was born on May 21, 1965 to Irene Thompson (Begley) and the late Zenith Wesley Combs. Pamela is preceded in death by her father, son; Brandon Scott Kilby, and niece Sarah White. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years; Charles R. Kilby, son & daughter-in-law Wesley & Jenna Kilby, daughter & son-in-law Brittany & Gregory Stepp, grandchildren Kylie Pack, Conner Kilby, Maelie Stepp, Oakley Kilby, Remington Stepp, mother & step-father; Irene & George Thompson, sisters; Louise (Jay) Basten, Deborah Combs, brother; David (Tina) Combs and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Pamela's visitation will be held at The Ridge Church (7555 Brookville Phillipsburg Road Brookville, Oh 45309) on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 10 am - 12 pm, services to begin at 12 pm and burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park in Dayton. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family requests that you follow distancing rules. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. If you're unable to attend and would like watch Pamela's service, or would like to make online condolences to the family, visit our website at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.