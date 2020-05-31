PAMELA KILBY
KILBY, Pamela Age 55, of Englewood, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on May 27, 2020. She was born on May 21, 1965 to Irene Thompson (Begley) and the late Zenith Wesley Combs. Pamela is preceded in death by her father, son; Brandon Scott Kilby, and niece Sarah White. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years; Charles R. Kilby, son & daughter-in-law Wesley & Jenna Kilby, daughter & son-in-law Brittany & Gregory Stepp, grandchildren Kylie Pack, Conner Kilby, Maelie Stepp, Oakley Kilby, Remington Stepp, mother & step-father; Irene & George Thompson, sisters; Louise (Jay) Basten, Deborah Combs, brother; David (Tina) Combs and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Pamela's visitation will be held at The Ridge Church (7555 Brookville Phillipsburg Road Brookville, Oh 45309) on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 10 am - 12 pm, services to begin at 12 pm and burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park in Dayton. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family requests that you follow distancing rules. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. If you're unable to attend and would like watch Pamela's service, or would like to make online condolences to the family, visit our website at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Service
12:00 PM
The Ridge Church
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
The Ridge Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
