1/
PAMELA KLEPINGER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PAMELA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KLEPINGER (Harville), Pamela Kay Age 59, of Spring Hill, Florida, passed away March 18, 2020. Pam is survived by her father, James Russell (Diane) Harville; son, Chad (Tara) McNabb; sisters, Terri L. (David) Hinchee, April L. (Matt) Somerlot and several other relatives and friends. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Pam's life will be Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 1-2 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 South Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. A special thank you to Aunt Pat Barnes of Spring Hill, FL, for her care. Private burial at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved