PAMELA KLEPINGER

KLEPINGER (Harville), Pamela Kay Age 59, of Spring Hill, Florida, passed away March 18, 2020. Pam is survived by her father, James Russell (Diane) Harville; son, Chad (Tara) McNabb; sisters, Terri L. (David) Hinchee, April L. (Matt) Somerlot and several other relatives and friends. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Pam's life will be Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 1-2 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 South Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. A special thank you to Aunt Pat Barnes of Spring Hill, FL, for her care. Private burial at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton.



