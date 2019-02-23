Home

Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
LEIBROCK, Pamela S. Age 72 of Hamilton passed away on Wednesday February 20, 2019. She was born October 22, 1946 in Hamilton the daughter of the late Wilbur and Margaret (nee Crim) Reiter. Pamela worked for the Hamilton City Schools for over 25 years. She is survived by her loving husband of over 52 years Larry Leibrock; two children Randy (Tina) Leibrock and Amy (Mark) McCall; five grandchildren Chris (Amanda) Leibrock, Corey (Lauren) Leibrock, Caitlyn (Seth) Hillman, Jenna McCall, and Olivia McCall; four great grandchildren Jadyn, Ella, Rowan, and Blake; and one sister Winnie (Mike) VonBargen. She also leaves behind her princess, her dog Paige. A graveside service will be held on Saturday February 23, 2019 at 1:00PM at Rose Hill Burial Park. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Pamela's name to the Butler County Special Olympics at PO 13324 Hamilton, OH 45013 or www.bcospecialolympics.org www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 23, 2019
