ROWLAND, Pamela Lou Age 62, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on February 29, 2020 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born on November 16, 1957, in Covington, Kentucky the daughter of Claude and Betty (Martin) Rowland. She attended Ross Local Schools. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sons, Robert Shawn Criswell and infant Timothy Joseph Rowland. She is survived by her fiancé Billy Clay; her sister, Brenda (Toby) Kordenbrock; her nieces and nephews, Misty Summer, Michael Larry, and Mark Christopher; one brother, Aaron Rowland; Billy's sister, Cynthia Robinson and her children, Kayla Walker, and John Walker; and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of the service at 1 pm. If desired, memorials may be made to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association which is a rare form of muscular dystrophy that Pamela battled. The address is Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, PO Box 105, Glenolden, PA 19036. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 3, 2020