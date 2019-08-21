|
SCOTT, Pamela J. Age 55 passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. Born in Dayton, Ohio to Alfred E. and Barbara Scott. Pammy was a graduate of Kiser H.S. She was preceded in death by her father Alfred E. Scott Jr. She is survived by a husband, a loving and devoted mother Barbara Scott; 2 loving children Branden (Quianna) Beason and Alfred Jamar (Ashley) Pierce Jr. 3 siblings; Saundra (Gill), twins Brenda & Brian (Mary) Scott; grandchildren Ileyk, Jayden, Italli, Blake, Iyanna & Bellah; niece and nephew; Ashlyne & Julian Riley. Special friends Ken Williams & Clarence Lewis. Pamela's joyful outgoing personality was enjoyed by her family and friends. She was loved by all who knew her for her unselfishness, caring, protective, thoughtfulness, love of pets, and most of all her laughter. Mass of Christian burial at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike, Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 am, Fr. Benjamin Speare-Hardy II, celebrant. The family will receive friends 10:00 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. A special thanks to Grandview Hospital & Hospice of Dayton for their kindness & professionalism. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Margaret's in her memory. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019