|
|
SIERSCHULA, Pamela Sue Pamela died peacefully at her home in Charlottesville, VA on April 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Pamela (Pam) was born in Dayton, Ohio on September 16, 1954, and was preceded in death by her parents, Albert John Sierschula and Juanita Stella Schaus. Pam fulfilled a lifelong dream to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree when her degree was conferred to her as the first graduate of the class of 2020 from the University of Virginia in a special virtual ceremony on March 25, 2020. She was a registered nurse and employee of the University of Virginia Hospital in Employee Health. She is survived by her sister, Monica Terlesky Sierschula Kelly, her brothers, Mark Terlesky and his wife Kathy, and Matthew Terlesky, and her nieces and nephews, Adam Hull, John (Leslie) Terlesky, Cole (Sarah) Terlesky, Sarah Kay Terlesky, Randi Kelly (Christian) Marshall, Piper Terlesky, Rowen Terlesky, and five great nieces and nephews. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020