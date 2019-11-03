|
|
SIMINGTON, Pamela L. 65, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was born February 2, 1954 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Marion Grinnell & Patricia Bittner. She was retired from US Bank. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ronald Simington; two daughters, Cari (Carey) Lairson, Cami (Schrade) Waller; five granddaughters, Paeton, Kinady, Cameron, Nola & Reece; a sister, Betsy (Mike) Gannon; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Michael Grinnell. Private services at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 3, 2019