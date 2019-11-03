Home

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Pamela Simington Obituary
SIMINGTON, Pamela L. 65, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was born February 2, 1954 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Marion Grinnell & Patricia Bittner. She was retired from US Bank. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ronald Simington; two daughters, Cari (Carey) Lairson, Cami (Schrade) Waller; five granddaughters, Paeton, Kinady, Cameron, Nola & Reece; a sister, Betsy (Mike) Gannon; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Michael Grinnell. Private services at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 3, 2019
