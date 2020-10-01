1/1
Pamela SMITH
SMITH, Pamela Lynn Age 53, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in Chandler Arizona Regional Hospital after a long illness. She was born on July 5, 1967, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late John Larry "Smitty" Sr and Elizabeth "Libby" (Davis) Smith. She is survived by her daughter Payton E. Smith of Phoenix, AZ; two sisters, four brothers and other family members. Visitation from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3rd at Kinley Funeral Home, Springfield, OH.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jerry W. Kinley Funeral Home
1307 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 521-4800
