1/1
PAMELA WENDLING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAMELA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WENDLING, Pamela G.

Beloved wife of Bill McBride. Loving mother of Rebecca (Steve Gilkeson) Wendling, Brad (Kayla Perkins) Clark and the late Rhonda McGuire. Precious grandmother to

Alexis McGuire and other grandchildren Amber and Zachary Creekmore, Owen Clark, and Tyler McGuire

along with several great-grandchildren. Special friend to Jenny Phenix. Dear sister of Teresa, Tammy, Tina, Tonya, Terry, Lena, Angie, Charlie, half sister Patty and the late Diane. Passed away November 13, 2020, age 64, Visitation will be held at Brough Funeral Home, 102 S. 2nd St., on Friday, November 20 from 12 noon until time of funeral service at 1 pm. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, restrictive guidelines will be observed: practicing social distancing; limiting to 50 people or less in the funeral home at one time; and REQUIRING visitors to wear a mask.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brough-Getts Funeral Home
102 S 2nd St
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-1001
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brough-Getts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved